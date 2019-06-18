DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A victim was shot while driving on I-85 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
According to the police report, the victim along with other passengers were driving on I-85 northbound near Shallowford Rd near around 1 a.m. when an SUV started firing several shots at their vehicle.
The SUV then fled the scene to an unknown exit ramp.
Police say the victims then drove themselves to Gwinnett Medical for treatment and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing investigation and no suspects were taken into custody.
