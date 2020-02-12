MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Man remains in serious condition after a sedan hit him while he crossed a Marietta street Monday night.
Jared Robinson, 34, of Marietta was taken to WellStar Kennestone Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Robinson and Michael Milner, 45, also of Marietta, were walking across Canton Road at Elizabeth Street. The two were crossing in opposite directions when the driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry hit both men. Julian Flores-Lopez, 25, the driver of the Camry called 911. Milner was injured, but his injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
The Marietta Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is still actively investigating the collision. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Lead Investigator Kavon Samimi at 770-794-5384.
