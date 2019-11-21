MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) The driver of a school bus has been hospitalized after crashing into a tree in Marietta early Thursday morning.
Police tell CBS46 that a vehicle collided with the school bus at the intersection of Manning Road and Whitlock Avenue, very close to Marietta High School. The bus eventually ended up striking a tree.
The bus driver was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
Two students were aboard the bus at the time and both sustained minor injuries. They were released to their parents.
A picture tweeted by Marietta Police shows significant damage to the front of another vehicle involved but we haven't received word if any injuries were sustained.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Manning Road closed for the next 30 minutes. Driver of SUV reports he lost control and struck bus head on. Kids okay. Bus driver transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Prayers for all involved! @mdjonline @AJCOnline pic.twitter.com/sH8p6TmVcn— Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) November 21, 2019
