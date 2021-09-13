LILBURN, Ga. CBS46) -- Crews are working to clear a roadway in Lilburn after it was shut down due to a fallen tree on a power line Monday afternoon.
Around 1:52 p.m., Gwinnett County Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call after reports of a power line down on Harmony Grove Road. A driver on the roadway suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Gwinnett County Police Department reported that Harmony Grove Road between Lost Grove Drive and Grist Stone Drive is temporarily blocked.
