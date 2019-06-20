GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A tragic accident happened around 10 o’clock Wednesday night on Steve Reynolds Boulevard at Winward Lane.
Police said a 28-year-old Cindy Catalan-Ordonez, from Duluth, crossed over the center lane into oncoming traffic and hit a family’s car head-on. Fourteen-year-old Kristine Kim and 8-year-old Vincent Kim were killed.
The Kim family’s car then hit another car behind them. A one-year-old baby was inside.
Police said Catalan-Ordonez from Duluth was driving northbound on Steven Reynolds Blvd. when she crossed over the center turn lane and into the next lane of oncoming traffic.
She is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, reckless driving and not driving on the right side of the road. Catalan-Ordonez has a history of DUI’s and just recently had her license suspended.
She was charged with DUI in 2013 in Gwinnett County. The police report said she crossed into the center lane and nearly hit another vehicle. In 2015, she was charged with DUI after police found her slumped over the wheel of her car which was backed into the bushes. Her license was suspended in October of 2018. She had two immigration holds with ICE in 2017 and also has battery and cocaine possession charges.
Police noted in various reports that a language barrier posed a challenge. She told officers during one arrest that she was from Guatemala.
Thursday afternoon, Gwinnett County Police told CBS46 that they did not have evidence of DUI in the latest crash that killed the two children.
Everyone was wearing seatbelts or strapped in car seats. Everyone was also taken to the hospital with injuries. Police said Catalan-Ordonez will be arrested when she is released from the hospital.
