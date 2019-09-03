ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A traffic stop took an unexpected turn on Tuesday in DeKalb County.
Officials say an officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run but was unable to. The driver then tried to hit the officer’s vehicle but ended up slamming into another police vehicle.
The chase ended on I-285 south of East Ponce De Leon Avenue and according to investigators, one driver suffered from minor injuries during the incident. Police were able to arrest the female driver and she was taken into custody.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
