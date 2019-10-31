SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.(CBS46) -- Officials rushed to a roadway in Sandy Springs after a tree fell on a driver early Thursday afternoon.
The driver of a white SUV was traveling down Mt. Paran road when the tree landed on the vehicle. The accident caused major delays for commuters in the area due to the roadway being closed for several hours.
Police confirmed one person was killed during the incident. Georgia Power was called to the scene after the tree brought down wires.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
