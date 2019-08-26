ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating a fatal wreck that occurred after a truck crashed through fencing on a bridge on Akers Mill Road and landed onto the interstate below.
The truck landed onto I-75 Northbound near I-285. Police have confirmed that the driver was killed.
Heavy delays are expected in both directions.
Exclusive ground video from CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy below.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
