ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating a fatal wreck that occurred after a truck crashed through fencing on a bridge on Akers Mill Road and landed onto the interstate below.
Just before 12:45 p.m. the driver of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado took the I-75 HOV ramp to Akers Mill Road "at a high rate of speed," flew through the intersection, crashed through a concrete barrier and plunged into the concrete median below.
Police confirmed that the driver was killed. There were no other individuals in the vehicle.
Heavy delays were experienced for both directions of traffic.
Exclusive ground video from CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy below.
The driver's identity will be released pending the notification of next of kin.
