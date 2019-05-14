Serious vehicular wreckage was all that remained on Lavista Road near North Druid Hills Road on Tuesday evening following a multi-vehicle accident.
A driver, who has not been identified, was travelling in the 2100 block of Lavista when he/she veered into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle. As a result of the impact, a third vehicle was hit by the first victim.
DeKalb County Police said the driver who veered into oncoming traffic was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The occupants of vehicle two and three were also transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time it is not known what caused the deceased driver to lose control of their lane. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.