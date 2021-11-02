DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews are working to clear a fatal crash near Lakeside High School in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.
The wreck happened on Briarcliff Road around 2:20 p.m. Investigators tell CBS46 News that the female driver crashed into another vehicle without stopping then slammed into a utility pole nearby. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this story.
