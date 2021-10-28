CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening led to one death in Clayton County.
The three car wreck happened around 6:46 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-75 near Mount Zion Road. When Clayton County police officers arrived to the scene, they found one car in a ditch and another near the wooded area of the interstate along with the third vehicle disabled on the roadway.
The major accident blocked several lanes of the interstate for nearly five hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
One driver was pronounced dead on the scene and two other drivers were sent to a local hospital for treatment.
Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this story.
