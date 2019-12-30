ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a driver on the Buford Spring Connector.
The accident happened late Sunday night on the Buford Spring Connector, near the Piedmont Road exit.
Police said the driver tried to exit at the Piedmont Road exit and clipped another vehicle.
After striking the vehicle, the driver went down an embankment and died
Officers said the people in the other vehicle not hurt and they remained on the scene
Police have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.
