DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.(CBS46)- A DeKalb County Sherriff's Deputy was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle.
The incident happened on Covington Hwy near Cragstone Court.
According to authorities, the driver lost control of his vehicle and struck the deputy head on. The deputy is listed in serious but stable condition.
The other driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The K-9 was transported to the local Veterinarian in good condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.