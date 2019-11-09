MONROE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies arrested a man after he led them on a wild chase in Monroe County late Saturday night.
Around 8:45 p.m. deputies attempted to stop a driver who was seen speeding on I-75 southbound near 183.
The driver of the gray 2016 Dodge Charger did not stop which sparked the police chase. The suspect began to speed through traffic on I-475 southbound.
Authorities say, the driver then exited at Eisenhower Pkwy and turned left towards Bloomfield Rd where he lost control of his vehicle. The driver then slammed into two vehicles before hitting a building at the Madison Apartments complex.
Deputies discovered a woman and a man inside the vehicle. Officials have not yet released the identity of the driver or the passenger at this time. It was reported that the woman did suffer from injuries and was transported to Navicent.
Police arrested the male suspect and he was immediately transported to Monroe County Jail.
The incident remains under investigation.
