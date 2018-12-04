Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after crashing his vehicle into the side of a building in southwest Atlanta.
Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on Langford Parkway when he lost control of his vehicle while exiting at Campbellton Road.
The man then crashed into the side of a vacant building.
The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
Charges are pending.
