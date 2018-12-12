Driver of pickup killed in Cobb County crash

The driver of a pickup truck was killed Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Marietta.
An Infinity and a pickup truck crashed on the southbound lanes of I-75 just south of North Marietta Parkway.
Officials say that after the initial collision, the pickup truck was then hit by a tractor trailer, killing the driver of the pickup truck.
At least one additional person was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.
The southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for hours due to the accident, but have since re-opened.
