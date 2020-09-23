ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police say one person was seriously injured when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed on Martin Luther King Dr. NW Wednesday afternoon.
Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area around 3:40 p.m. With the use of air surveillance police were able to track the vehicle as it traveled "recklessly and erratically" on MLK.
At some point, police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into a wall in the 800 block of MLK Jr. Drive. The driver and two other passengers, all male, were transported to Grady Detention. One person is listed in serious condition.
Police say a firearm was recovered from the stolen vehicle. Charges are pending.
Awful scene with injuries on MLK Jr. Drive. Major car crash after a suspected stolen vehicle chase. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/q8XqvOQRXV— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) September 23, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.