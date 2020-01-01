ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cameras caught the horrific crash that happened at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at around 8:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve.
Police said a a stolen 2006 Dodge Charger ran a red light and crashed into a Toyota Corolla.
Security footage shows an Atlanta Police Officer seconds later coming from the same direction as the charger. According to APD, the officer who noticed the orange vehicle and was attempting to verify the license plate with information of the vehicle stolen in DeKalb County.
"Our initial investigation has found no video evidence, nor received any witness statements, that the officer was involved in a chase of the Dodge Charger, or had activated the blue lights or siren on his patrol car to indicate he was attempting to pursue the vehicle."
Witnesses who spoke to CBS46 said they were too scared to go on camera but described the scene as horrific. They said a total of three people were in the stolen car. One was injured and two others fled the scene.
The victim in the Toyota Corolla was transported to Grady Hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the stolen vehicle and a passenger both fled the scene and remain at large.
The incident remains at large.
