COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A traffic collision quickly turned into a fatal accident involving multiple vehicles on the morning of July 29th.
A tractor trailer and Land Rover were both travelling westbound on I-20, in the same lane, around 2:27 a.m. when the driver of the SUV collided into the back of the trailer.
The Land Rover sustained disabling damage, prompting the driver to pull over into the left emergency lane. The driver of the 2007 Freightliner continued onto the Thornton Road exit.
What happened next cost one person their life.
The driver of the SUV exited the vehicle and attempted to cross I-20 -- in the process, the individual was struck by multiple vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor trailer was later identified as 38-year-old David Jaworski Wilson. He did not suffer any injuries.
The deceased will be identified following confirmation from the medical examiner.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County Police at 770-499-3987.
