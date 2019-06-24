GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three people were injured when a motorist driving a Cadillac Escalade crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck their Expedition Monday evening.
Rianne Rider, 32, was travelling northbound on Thompson Bridge Road in a 2016 Escalade when the other SUV was hit head on. Gabriel Orozco, 53, was driving the Expedition and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.
Orozco's other two passengers, 37-year-old Lisandro Hernandez suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, and an unidentified third person who suffered minor injuries.
Both passengers were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Rider was arrested for failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence. No charges have been filed.
