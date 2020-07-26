ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a driver who led police on a chase down I-20 on Sunday before flipping their vehicle at the Moreland Avenue exit.
A trooper attempted a traffic stop on I-20 west. The driver did not stop and attempted to exit the highway at Moreland but lost control and flipped the vehicle. The driver then fled on foot.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
