RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) A Clayton County daycare sustained significant damage after a driver plowed into the facility early Friday morning.
Police say a woman lost control of her vehicle and smashed into the side of the La Petite Academy on Taylor Road in Riverdale.
No one was injured.
Police also say the crash, which left a gaping hole in the facility, was accidental. Officials with the daycare say the damage to the building was significant.
No word on if the woman will face charges.
