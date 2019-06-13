LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County Goodwill donation center is out of business after a driver plowed through the store-front Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews arrived at the stores, located in the 1200 block of Rockbridge Road SW, around 3:13 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle plowed though the glass and aluminum beams of the store only to stop when it met a concrete wall in the back of the business.
The driver, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. No customers or employees were injured.
At this time, it is not known what led to the incident.
