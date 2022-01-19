ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta mom has a warning to other drivers after she says a man pointed a gun at her and her children while on I-20 West.
The woman, who doesn't want to be identified, told CBS46 it was near the Langhorn Street exit that someone was driving erratically on Monday afternoon, trying to get around her.
She continued to say that when the two cars were side by side, the man driving pointed a gun at her.
"I told my 15-year-old that was in front to immediately duck and my 9-year-old in the back to immediately duck down," the mother said. " I ducked down as well and don't even know how the car stayed straight on the highway."
The woman said luckily, the man sped off towards the exit without pulling the trigger.
"For someone to be that bold and pull out a gun in the middle of the daylight on a busy highway," she said.
CBS46 did check with Atlanta police on the incident, and will update when we learn more.
"They say once a person pulls a gun, they're going to use it," the woman said. " And when he stuck it all the way out the window I expected the worst for all three of us in the vehicle."
There have been multiple road rage shooting incidents similar to this in the metro.
Most recently, a man was shot by an angry driver at a traffic light near a Circle K on Piedmont Road.
Law enforcement officials advise drivers to pull over and call 911 if you find yourself in a situation.
They say if the person follows you, drive to a gas station or a place with cameras.
