ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Parents are sounding the alarm over a bus driver shortage in Cobb County, meaning fewer buses on the road, and higher numbers of kids riding together.
“The school buses are just another way that we are transmitting this virus quickly among school children,” said Orit Small, a Cobb County Parent. “What they are doing is combining loads, and that means that some buses are taking two trips there and two trips back. And some buses are combining multiple bus routes into one bus.”
Parents also said that some drivers have not been wearing masks.
CBS46 asked how many driver vacancies Cobb County Schools had, but the district did not provide the number.
Cobb County isn’t the only school district struggling with a shortage.
Fulton County Schools said they have 35-40 open bus driver positions out of 800.
Dekalb County currently has over 100 open bus driver positions.
Clayton County’s Superintendent let parents know the reality of their bus driver situation at a COVID update meeting.
“As of today [August 18] we have 62 vacancies for bus drivers, 32 vacancies for bus monitors,” said Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley.
Many districts are offering incentives such as higher wages and sign-on bonuses.
School officials in Clayton County said that’s not enough for some drivers.
“Since the first day of school we had 17 [bus drivers] to resign and they shared that they resigned because of uncooperative parents or students who were not wearing masks and they felt like their safety was being put at risk,” Beasley said.
