Police are investigating what led to a driver crashing into a local fast-food restaurant in southeast Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Church's Chicken on Moreland Avenue around 11:23 a.m. Upon arrival, police discovered an unknown elderly woman inside the vehicle. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to officials, she was reported alert, conscious, and breathing with complaints of chest pain.
One pedestrian inside the restaurant sustained a leg injury and was also transported to the hospital, authorities told CBS46 News. After further investigation, it was determined that the driver lost control of her vehicle when she collided into the building.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for the latest details.
