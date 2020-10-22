Driver slams into office building in southwest Atlanta, pedestrian struck

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pedestrian was trapped by debris after a vehicle slammed into a building in southwest Atlanta early Thursday afternoon.
Atlanta Police were dispatched around 2 p.m. to an office building on Red Wine Road after reports of an accident. Upon arrival, officiers were able to remove the female driver safely from her vehicle; no injuries were reported.
However, a pedestrian in the area was trapped by debris from the result of the crash, but was also freed with complaints of minor leg pain, police told CBS46 News.
Officers are working to determine the cause of the accident.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as new details become available.
