ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A hit-and-run accident left a woman unconscious in a parking lot on the west side of Atlanta.
Now, police are looking for the driver that hit her.
Deedra Burnett was crossing the street at her job when a white Tesla ran the stop sign and slammed into her.
The car knocked her off her feet leaving her lying on the ground unconscious and motionless until the ambulance arrived.
Burnett was rushed to Grady Hospital where they treated her for bumps, bruises and a concussion.
It’s been a week and a half since the incident, but the victim said she doesn’t remember what happened. She said watching video of the accident made her angry that the driver didn’t stick around long enough to speak with the police.
“She needs to pay for what she did,” Burnett said. “There's no way you should hit somebody and get away with it. I understand I am still alive, but for you to keep it moving and get away with something like this isn’t right.”
This is still an active investigation.
