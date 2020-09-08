GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Firefighters worked to get a driver out of their vehicle that struck a power pole on Beaver Ruin Road at Singletree Place in Norcross Tuesday morning.
Live wires were down on the vehicle, making it difficult for the driver to exit safely. The vehicle was partially over a steep drop off into a ravine, which also complicated efforts.
After a couple hours of work, firefighters and power crews were able to release the driver from the vehicle with minor injuries.
Georgia Power and Jackson EMC stabilized the energized lines.
The roadway was closed during the incident, but is now open to drivers in the area.
Active Incident: Firefighters are working a vehicle that struck a power pole on Beaver Ruin Road at Singletree Place in Norcross. Live wires are down on the vehicle. The roadway is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/4sJ1V3jHfp— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) September 8, 2020
