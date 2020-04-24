MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a chain-reaction crash on I-75 in Marietta early Friday morning.
Marietta Police were dispatched around 2:56 a.m. after reports of an accident on the northbound lane of I-75 near the exit ramp for the Canton Road Connector.
Police say Neelands Somarriba, 25, of Marietta the driver of the Kia Rio LX, stopped for unknown reasons on the intestate near the exit ramp. The driver of the GMC Sierra C2500 truck, Michael Brown, 56, of Marietta was traveling on the same roadway when he struck the rear of Somarriba's parked car.
This caused Brown's truck to exit the roadway. Seconds later, the driver of a Mazda CX-5 driven by Gerald Jackson, 29, of Rome struck Somarriba's car.
Investigators interviewed Brown, Jackson and Jackson’s passenger on the scene and all were released moments later. As for Somarriba, he was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life threatening injuries.
No charges have been taken and the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this crash is urged to contact Marietta S.T.E.P. Investigator Joshua Madison at (770) 794-5357.
