ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) — The suspected hit-and-run driver responsible for the death of a 7-year-old girl with autism in Acworth has been arrested.
The Cobb County Police Department says it arrested 47-year-old David Ngugi of Acworth at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 15. Video evidence and assistance from the public helped investigators track down the driver.
The young girl left her home, unknown to her parents, around 10 p.m. Jan. 9. She was walking in the eastbound lane of New McEver Road, east of McEver Woods Drive, when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police notified the public that it was looking for a vehicle with front-end damage and that they found a University of Alabama vanity plate at the scene.
Ngugi is being charged with felony hit-and-run.
