CULVER CITY, Ca (CBS46) -- Manners are important. Even in traffic.
One driver in notorious Los Angeles traffic found a way to get his message across while trying to inch his way in between cars.
He has a pair of handwritten signs he holds out his window.
One says "Please let me in." The companion sign says "thanks."
Another driver posted video of the rush hour etiquette example in action.
She called it "genius."
Normally when an LA driver is flipping something out his window, it isn't a sign of gratitude. So to call this refreshing would be an understatement.
No way to know if this would work on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta.
