Suwanee, GA (CBS46) A Duluth man is facing murder charges after he crashed his vehicle into the side of a home, causing a fire that killed an elderly woman.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. on January 21 at a home on the 2900 block of Meadow Church Road in unincorporated Suwanee.
Police say 24 year-old Ayron A. Poche crashed his vehicle into the side of the home, backed up and fled the scene. The home then caught fire.
Inside the home was 72 year-old Janet Keenan, who went unconscious when trying to get out. Firefighters were able to get Keenan out of the home but she passed away on February 2.
Investigators later determined that Poche was the driver of the vehicle and he was arrested four days after the accident.
Poche is charged with felony murder, second-degree criminal damage to property as well as several other driving-related offenses.
He is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
