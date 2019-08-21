DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Dekalb County school bus was making a stop in a Stone Mountain neighborhood when the driver of a blue car seemingly ignored the stop arm and blew past the bus and almost hitting a student.
A nearby neighbor, Cynthia Delvalle, caught it all on her home security.
“Literally me and a girl almost died yesterday,” said 15-year-old Myles Wilson the student involved in the incident.
If one driver ignoring the stop arm wasn’t enough, another driver did the same thing and that driver almost hit Wilson.
“If he didn’t look, that would have been him,” said Devalle. “He just stopped. He was shocked. I just looked at him. He was shocked.”
Unlike other large metro Atlanta school districts, Dekalb County school buses do not have cameras on them.
CBS46 reached out to the Dekalb County school district and officials declined to do an interview about student safety, but sent us a statement which reads:
“The safety of DeKalb County School District students is always a top priority.
DeKalb County School District Public Safety officers work closely with other DeKalb County law enforcement agencies, as well as DCSD Transportation, to better ensure observance of traffic laws by motorists. When a traffic violation occurs and results in unsafe conditions for students, these efforts are increased tenfold. Every report is taken seriously, and officers do their due diligence in following up on them.
Traffic offenses that occur on county roads and city streets are not in the jurisdiction of DeKalb County School Police, so partnerships with local law enforcement agencies are integral to assuring safe passage for students. DCSD Public Safety is proud of the great working relationships it has with local agencies, and looks forward to building upon them for the betterment of DeKalb County.”
Dekalb County police said the fines for violating a school bus stop arm are stiff; $300 for the first offense, $750 for the second offense and $1000 for the third.
Police told CBS46 they will be targeting the area where this incident happened within the week.
