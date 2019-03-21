Molly Bassett rides her bike to work at Georgia State University every day.
“It's faster actually than driving and I’m not stuck in traffic,” she explained. “It's a little bit of exercise, fresh air.”
While riding a bike has its benefits, Bassett said it's sometimes hard to navigate the city.
“Frequently on Edgewood, cars park in the bike lane.”
It’s a common problem, not just on Edgewood Avenue but around the city according to the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition. Both cars and commercial trucks often park in bike lanes but soon drivers will have to pay more if caught.
Drivers who park cars in designated bike lanes will be fined $100 and drivers who park commercial trucks will face a $1,000 fine.
“It's not as if it's an attack on car drivers, it's just a way to make sure that cyclists and scooter users have a safe place to ride,” said Sagirah Jones, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition.
Atlanta Police and ATL Plus will enforce the new law.
The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition insists the new law isn’t all about making money. If you're caught in a bike lane, you can participate in a diversion program, once a year, to avoid paying the fine.
“We're not only saying we're going to enforce and you're going to get slammed with a one-hundred-dollar fine or a one-thousand-dollar fine but it's also saying we're going to provide some education,” said Bennett Foster with the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.