ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Drivers in Atlanta are fed up with a company they say is responsible for booting legally parked cars in a Midtown neighborhood.
Residents reached out to CBS46 after one of their neighbors came outside to his car and noticed a bright orange sticker, saying “Warning you are illegally parked in a no parking zone.”
To make matters worse, there was a boot on the resident’s car.
Neighbors called the number listed on the sticker, but no one answered. They then called the Atlanta Police Department who confirmed the car was in fact parked legally.
An officer then called the company and within minutes they came to unlock the boot.
Midtown resident Ron Fisher said, “Without APD we wouldn’t have gotten a satisfactory resolution nonetheless we shouldn’t have had to call APD. If they are not legal, they need to be busted, busted hard, this wrong and its unnerving.”
CBS46 learned N&S Booting Services is not authorized to boot in the city of Atlanta.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
