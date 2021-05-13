DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The fuel supply shortage will be resolved in the next few days, but it cannot come quick enough for drivers feeling the pain at the pump.
From price gouging, to stations limiting how much a customers can buy, the problems do not seem to stop. You would be hard pressed to find a pump that doesn't have some sort of message posted, such as a cap on purchase amount. For many across Dekalb County, the cap was $15 to $20. But drivers tell CBS46, that isn't the only big issue.
"No ma'am," Lernard Phillips says about leaving his home.
There's no amount he could be paid to leave his house after he paid $110 at the gas pump Wednesday.
Phillips recalls paying roughly $5 per gallon for his truck which still remains only half full.
"If I have to go anywhere, which I'm not going anywhere." He explained, "but just in case of an emergency, I [have] it."
Fortunately, he lives on the property where he works. Many people like him are so frustrated with fuel costs, they're avoiding their cars whether it be for school or jobs. CBS46 found premium prices soared as high as nearly six dollars in some reported cases. And in other cases, folks took to selling full gas cans online. But then there's what feels like this game of chess, according to drivers-- trying to make the right move to fill up.
Parents say because more stations are placing "cost caps," they've had to make trips across almost a dozen locations just to reach a sufficient level of gas.
Station owners explain they must place a limit on how much customers can purchase to give more people a fair shot. Laurie Wells agrees.
"Seems like a good idea, sounds wonderful," she said while reading the posted limit.
But for those like disabled veteran Elijah Williams, limiting his purchase has a direct impact on his health.
He told CBS46, "If I can't get no gas, I can't go to the doctor's office."
Despite officials warning against hoarding, father Marquavious Stephny says he's considering it after nearly getting stuck on the highway. The Stephny family was headed back home to the next city but couldn't get there due to most station-imposed gas limits.
"We came from Columbus so we got to drive almost 150 miles and you talking about 10 dollars, we can't do nothing with 10 dollars. So we had to come here, and we still probably got to go one or two more gas stations."
