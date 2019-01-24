DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Dekalb County workers cleaned out a storm drain on West Farrington Parkway on Thursday, but only after some drivers got trapped in more than three feet of water.
“I was scared because my kids were crying, and I was trying to get my daughter to school so it was just a real devastating moment,” driver Tewanna Howard said.
Howard misjudged the depth of the water and waited frantically for two hours to be rescued by her father.
“Well he had some rope. He tied it onto the back of the truck and then he tied it up under the car and was able to get the car out by pulling me out of the water,” Howard said.
Sterling Smith said it’s not the first time he’s seen it happen.
“It’s terrible,” said Smith. “The drains and sewer are always full of leaves and dirt.”
He said county workers typically clean and clear the drains after there is a heavy rainfall, but not before.
“I mean if they came and constantly cleaned the drains like they’re supposed to it I think it will be a little better,” Smith said.
“This is not the first time that it has actually happened. There has been a lot of standing water here before,” Howard said.
CBS46 questioned the county about it and their initial assessment shows that the flooding was caused by a blockage in the drainage system between the county storm drain and a privately-maintained drainage system from a nearby apartment complex.
“A lot of times people just have to drive through the mud to get out. Hopefully it’s a problem they can fix soon to keep this from happening again,” Howard said.
DeKalb County is in the process of communicating with the apartment complex’s management team about the issue to prevent another flood.
