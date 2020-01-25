ATLANTA (CBS46) – A major accident Saturday morning left all northbound lanes of Georgia 400 closed at Abernathy Road. According to Sandy Springs Police, the accident started out with two vehicles before a third vehicle became involved.
Sand Springs Police said one of the drivers got out of their cars after the initial wreck and tried to cross Georgia 400. The drivers were then hit by the third car which left the scene.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but police didn’t have an update on their condition.
