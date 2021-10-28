ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you don't have to be near Truist Park on Friday, you may want to avoid the area.
Game 3 of the World Series is happening Friday night and more than 120,000 people are expected to flood the area for various reasons in the hours before the game.
Cobb County Government posted a tweet on Oct. 27 asking local employers in the area to allow their employees to work from home if possible.
Friday Braves traffic -- “We recommend that local businesses encourage employees to work remotely if possible starting Friday, October 29 to assist with traffic flow,” -- Cobb Travel and Tourism pic.twitter.com/NpEAOM2pZT— Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) October 27, 2021
The Atlanta Braves won the first game of the series on Tuesday in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros won game 2.
More than 43,000 are expected to actually attend the game and a couple more thousand will probably attend the watch party outside of the baseball park.
CBS46 spoke to law enforcement on Wednesday who told us that they have been working on plans for safety and security at and near the park during the series. Cobb County Police say their bomb squad, K9 teams and others will be part of the security plan and fans won't be able to miss the police presence.
