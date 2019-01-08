GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) School buses are back on Georgia roads after winter break, and Georgia law requires that you stop for buses picking up and dropping off children.
As CBS 46 reporter Melissa Stern shows us, recent changes in the law pertaining to when you must stop is causing some confusion.
“I do find that people try to speed past buses before that bar comes out, they get kind of close, because they don’t want to have to be stopped and hold up traffic,” said Brandi Baptist.
Brandi Baptist has three kids in the Gwinnett County School District. She says she often sees people disregarding Georgia school bus laws.
“I don’t think people see the seriousness of it all, I think they feel like if I’m on the opposite side of the road that it won’t really affect children if I speed past,” Baptist added.
Those drivers on the opposite side of the road wouldn’t be wrong for not stopping if there is a turn lane or a median in between.
Georgia bus safety rules changed in July of 2018.
The revised law no longer requires there to be a raised or divided median for oncoming cars to be able to pass a stopped school bus loading or unloading students.
A turn lane now counts as a dividing median – and traffic heading in the opposite direction can continue without stopping.
District employees want to remind everyone that regardless of the law, drivers heading in all directions should slow down and use caution.
“Our bus drivers are carrying precious cargo, so we always want to tell motorists to slow down, watch out, and most importantly, when they see the stop arm out, stop for that stop arm,” said Bernard Watson, with Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Vehicles traveling in both directions must stop in a two-lane roadway with no median or turn lane.
“You’ve just got to be careful, you never know who is going to cross the street, the kids are always in a hurry, parents are in a hurry, just got to slow down,” Baptist said.
Watson says they put cameras on 300 of their 1,900 buses in 2015, but says the number of citations has not decreased.
“Not only are you protecting students on the bus, you can also prevent yourself from getting a fine, which is $250 if you’re caught violating or running through that stop arm,” added Watson.
“Being a few minutes late doesn’t really matter, as long as everybody arrives safely,” said Baptist.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.