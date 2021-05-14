ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Metro Atlanta drivers are opting to cancel weekend plans as the costs of fuel and frustrations remain high. Federal officials confirm normal service will be likely restored Sunday, but that's not soon enough for many in limbo. Nearly 200 gas stations across the United States are returning to normal every hour, according to the U.S. Department of Energy Friday. However, that was not the case for dozens of Atlanta stations.
The Gas Buddy website found customers could not get fuel at about 63% of locations across the city as of late Friday. A situation that had families reconsidering weekend plans.
"We are tired of it," said Markeeta Davis. The driver is among the many whose tempers are still flaring up while fuel is still running out.
Andre Katz sighed, "I'm sick of this [expletive]."
Katz is looking forward to a quick resolution. Colonial Pipeline says the shortage will be short-lived as all is expected to be resolved this weekend.
"The cars ain't coming because of the gas."
Henry Moore has a unique perspective watching from outside the BP on Ralph Abernathy Blvd. The driver typically sells seven dozen bags of chips to folks at the pump while he's there, but he explained this week there have been fewer drivers because of the higher costs.
Posted signs show BP is approaching $4 per gallon.
"If they not coming to get the gas, then we can't make no money."
The price, plus the limited options, has customers telling CBS46 they won't be driving this weekend until the situation is fully resolved.
"No absolutely not, I'm not wasting any money." Davis continued, "we don't know what the next surprise is."
"I'm think I'm going to stay in because this gas, I can't really afford it," echoed Katz.
Governor Brian Kemp extended the State of Emergency through May 22. The order allows for fuel trucks to speed up their driving times for deliveries, and it suspends the tax on gas
