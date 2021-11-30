ATLANTA (CBS46) — A multi-vehicle crash has been reported near University Avenue SW and Metropolitan Parkway SW, according to Atlanta Police Department.
Police officers responded to the crash around 11:26 a.m. Police say two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved. Both drivers and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicles collided at the intersection and one of them left the road and hit the pedestrian and another vehicle. The incident is still under investigation.
