Atlanta police is cracking down on drivers racing around the streets on dirt bikes and ATVs.
APD is asking the public to help identify the drivers in pictures the department released Tuesday. The drivers were involved in ATL Bike Life on January 23, according to police. They were spotted on Travis Street as well as driving recklessly through Zone 5 incurring multiple traffic infractions.
Police accused the drivers of breaking the law, failing to comply, blocking roadways and driving recklessly. One driver struck a marked patrol vehicle with a motor bike. The driver ran off, and officers discovered the bike had been reported stolen.
APD has asked individuals with information to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta to report anonymously at 404-577-8477.
