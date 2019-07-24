ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 is working to get results for drivers getting parking tickets near the Georgia Aquarium.
City officials are scheduled to evaluate the area being called a parking trap on Wednesday.
“People need to know the do’s and don’ts of the city. They need to know what the laws are,” says resident Taurus Barker.
Barker works near the intersection of Mills and McAfee streets in downtown Atlanta. He says he parks his car in the area daily. Several weeks ago, he found a surprise on his car.
“When I saw the ticket, I thought it had to be the wrong vehicle that they were citing,” Barker told CBS46. “I don’t see any signs saying no parking, no lines on the road that’s indicating no parking.
His ticket was for improper parking.
Barker says he started monitoring the area. He started seeing other vehicles receiving the same citation.
When CBS46 showed up to investigate, we also found a vehicle with the same citation. For over a week, we called and emailed Atlanta’s city hall multiple times. No answers. Just the run around from the communications department.
Finally, we got a hold of the commissioner of public works. He immediately started working to fix the problem.
The city commissioner tells us the crew will first look to determine why drivers are getting cited, then they will determine if parking signs, and or paint are needed in the area.
