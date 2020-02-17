ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deceitful and dishonest is how one area driver is describing a parking situation in Midtown. A CBS46 viewer said he is upset about a parking spot at 11th Street and Peachtree Way.
He said his dad parked in space 519, paid the meter and still got a ticket. He believes it is because there is a "no parking" sign right behind the space.
Drivers Like Emily Adams, who parked in the spot on Monday, said something needs to be done.
"I did not see it at all so I did not even know -- is it a space, is it not a space? I didn't even know," said Adams. "So I was shocked and if it was going to be a ticket then I would have wanted to fight it because I had the stub and we paid to park there," she said.
CBS46 reached out to the Department of Public Works and are still waiting to hear back. Stay with us for updates.
