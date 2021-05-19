ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Uber is partnering with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to steer Atlanta area drivers to 3,000 new job opportunities.
New Birth announced the collaborative endeavor with Uber that will bring a host of incentives to help fuel the rising demands on rideshare services and position Uber to expand transportation options in the metro Atlanta area.
Uber is incentivizing new drivers with guaranteed earnings and bonus opportunities for peak hour driving.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many people out of jobs and has increased the financial burden faced by many households,” said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant. “This flexible and high-demand opportunity with Uber can help put cash in people’s pockets as Georgia opts out of the needed federal unemployment supplement.”
Throughout the pandemic, the California-based technology company has partnered with local organizations and groups to provide complementary rides to vaccination sites.
As the nation emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, this new faith-based partnership seeks to spark increased opportunities with local drivers to provide individuals with a financial shot in the arm.
"Uber is proud to partner with Dr. Bryant to offer flexible work opportunities for anyone in Atlanta who wants one,” said Robert Kellman, Uber’s global head of public affairs. “We’re excited to invest more in the city of Atlanta as we grow the Uber rides, eats and delivery business."
For more information or to sign up to become an Uber driver, click here.
