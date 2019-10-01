ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- September wrapped up with the most number of 90-degree days for that month on record in Atlanta. All that heat plus lack of rain put most of the Metro Atlanta area in a drought.
Arborist Christie Bryant, of Speaking for Trees, says all the leaves changing colors on trees is not a good sign this early.
"In a normal seasonal year, we would not be changing colors until mid-October, so we're a few weeks ahead for trees that have already been changing for a few weeks," said Bryant.
Bryant says drought stress on trees does not always show but there still can be damage. The scary part for homeowners is the damage that might be happening now, may not even show up immediately.
"What's catastrophic about these droughts that we have is that the big trees are going to die 2-3 years down the road," said Bryant. "Nobody is going to remember that we had a drought this year and nobody is going to understand why their trees are dying."
Bryant recommends making sure your trees get an inch to an inch and a half of water each week. She also suggests that homeowners spread mulch around the foot of the trees which will also help lock in moisture.
