ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two toddlers were flown to Scottish Rite Hospital Thursday afternoon after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool.
Just after 12:30 in the afternoon, first responders were called to a home in the southern region of the county. Upon arrival, two children ages 3 and 2 were located.
Rockdale County investigators are now looking into what lead up to the tragic discovery.
